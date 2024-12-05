An interview with leading children's production company, Nicoll Entertainment

Nicoll Entertainment is bringing their remarkable Dinosaur World Live tour to Warwick in April 2025. Ahead of the tour, we sat down with Oliver Royds and Nick Brooke to hear all about how Nicoll Entertainment is bringing innovative entertainment to families across the UK.

1. Could you tell us a bit about you and how you came to start Nicoll Entertainment?

OR: I’ve been producing West End and family theatre shows for a long time, and share an office withnumerous other producers, including Nick. Nick has been a pioneer in putting on children's theatre over eveningtheatre shows and we found we were bidding for the same children’s stories and titles, so it made sense to cometogether to collaborate.

NB: Olly and I had produced some children’s shows together over the years but as independent producers inour own right, not through a mutual producing company. We had also licensed certain productions and touredthem internationally. We eventually decided the most productive and efficient way would be to put ourproductions and IP under one ‘roof’ and so formed Nicoll to focus all our family shows with a forward plan and adedicated team, and this would prove to be a much stronger force within the industry.

Dinosaur World Live

2. Why do you feel it is so important to bring theatre to children?

OR: Every child should have the opportunity to see live theatre, it’s crucial to their development seeing theact of play live in front of them. It allows their imagination to grow, and is the grassroots of the theatre industryinspiring the next generation to come.

NB: Pantomime used to often be a child’s first introduction to live theatre and now the offering is muchbroader with family theatre having built up so well over the last few decades, it is vital for children to beintroduced to live theatre as they are ‘the audience of tomorrow’ for all theatre beyond this initial offering, howelse can the industry nurture its future audience?

3. How do you capture children’s attention for a period of time?

OR: It’s crucial not to underestimate the attention span of children, key elements are visually exciting, funand taking them on a journey- it helps having a 40ft T-Rex!

NB: By using great imagination through our creative teams.

4. How does live family entertainment differ from recorded entertainment like TV and movies?

OR: It Is very different. Screens of today are inescapable and have become a major part of a child's earlydevelopment with unknown results later on- nothing can replace live entertainment, family and friends sharing acollective experience together.

NB: Live Theatre is unbeatable in terms of the connection it makes with its audience there and then in theroom. Other mediums are also vital, but the live experience is like no other, the connection and interaction cannotbe matched.

5. Are there any challenges to creating children’s theatre shows?

OR: Any production comes with challenges but with the right story can be a cut above the mass market of TVscreens and content. A strong brand helps, and to do it well takes a lot of time, energy and money making a greatproduct.

6. How do you make work that engages both children and their families?

OR: Great creative teams and practitioners, taking the time, often years, to develop e.g. we’ve done aboutsix months’ work on a new show, but that won’t be seen on a stage until late 2026.

NB: In all our shows the scripts always consider that our shows are ‘for children and their adults’ so there isalways humour and reference to make it appeal to the ‘adults’ in the room and so this harmonises the audience.

7. Nicoll is behind the incredible puppets for your recent Olivier Award-winning show Dinosaurs Live, andThe Tiger Who Came To Tea among others. How useful are puppets for bringing these tales to life andconveying stories to children?

OR: Puppetry is a fantastic way to tell stories. War Horse cemented puppetry on the stage and was at theforefront of storytelling within that art form. It can be so expressive and incredibly inspiring to see.

NB: Puppets are vital to the offering as you can do so much more with a puppet and the puppeteer’simmense talent, with a puppet you can create a ‘Live T-Rex...’ a Live ‘Tiger... ‘A Giant..’ ‘A Mouse...’ whichenables belief to be suspended in a Live environment that is much more powerful and real than something that ison a screen.

8. Can you tell us a bit about the puppetry workshop?

OR: I met Max Humphries on a production of Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe we did about 10 years ago,which was led by him and his team- he’s the best in the business, pushing boundaries, growing in scale (andbudget!) I can’t tell you anymore, it is the magical, mysterious world of Max Humphries! Sworn to secrecy.

9. You have four shows on tour at the moment. What is it like taking shows around the country and whatare the audiences’ reactions?

OR: The kids' reactions are priceless, we pride ourselves in producing live theatre that children and adultsare experiencing from the same standing point, they share their reactions together on the same level. We’ve alsobeen touring the show in many other languages depending on the country, which has also been really rewarding.

NB: It is always a challenge logistically to do this and exhausting for the team but the pay off is the audiencereaction, it never fails to amaze and gratify us how strongly the audience reacts to our shows, again bringingDinosaurs to Life or the favourite book at bedtime being made real, happily our sales indicate we must be gettingsomething right but we also must be aware that we need to respect the audience and learn from them in terms ofreaction and what works (and what might not work so well) our respect for the audience is the ultimateresponsibility, without them there would be no Nicoll...

10. What was your favourite show you saw as a child?

OR: I don’t know about shows, but I do remember aged 9 building and creating a full staged version ofCinderella, with a script, lights and even had an open trap to fly onto the stage from!