Anchor Coventry care home colleague wins top prize at national awards

Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of care and housing for people in later life, is proud to announce that Heman Kiyanga triumphed at the national final of the Great British Care Awards, which recognises excellence across the care sector.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heman, Team Leader at Anchor’s Godiva Lodge care home in Coventry, triumphed to claim the Care Home Worker Award at the national final held in Birmingham on Friday 14 March.

The panel of judges praised Heman as a truly exceptional care professional, demonstrating rare qualities of empathy and a deep understanding of others’ needs. They added that he has a remarkable ability to adapt to each person’s preferences, ensuring that care is always tailored and compassionate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Great British Care Awards honour individuals who have gone the extra mile to help improve the lives of residents within their care.

Heman Kiyanga at the national final of the Great British Care Awards

The national final brought together the winners from nine regions to celebrate outstanding people who work in the care sector. This included eight Anchor colleagues.

Rolando Jr Legaspi, Care Assistant at Anchor’s Blackbrook House care home in Essex, was highly commended in the Care Home Worker Award category. The judges said that Rolando’s dedication and commitment to his role are evident in everything he does.

Rob Martin, Anchor’s Managing Director of Care Services, said: “This is a fantastic personal achievement and a reflection of the quality and dedication demonstrated by Heman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are very proud that he has been recognised nationally for his work. As an organisation, we are committed to providing high quality care and services to residents with changing needs, and Heman truly represents Anchor’s values of Accountability, Respect, Courage and Honesty.

“Reaching the national final is a phenomenal achievement for all eight of our Anchor colleagues, and I know everyone at the organisation is incredibly proud. A special mention must go to Rolando for being highly commended in the Care Home Worker Award category.”

Heman said: “I’m still in shock; I just can’t believe it! I was delighted to win the Care Home Worker Award in the regional final, but winning the national final is absolutely incredible!

“I’m deeply honoured by what the judges said about my work at Anchor’s Godiva Lodge care home. I truly love working there and every day is a delight, with the opportunity to bond with my colleagues and residents. Working there is its own reward!”