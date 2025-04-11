'Angela was a true warrior': Tributes paid to popular Rugby woman who lost her life after a cardiac arrest

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Rugby woman who suffered from epilepsy.

Angela Chambers died from a cardiac arrest last month after complications relating to her condition.

She was 39.

Now her sister, Natalie, is raising money in her honour.

Angela Chambers.

"We are all devastated at the loss of my beautiful sister,” she said.

"The ambulance crew worked so hard to bring her back to us but sadly this was not to be.”

Natalie and Angela’s brother-in-law Barry Cox are supporting the Our Jay Foundation by going head-to-head in a TikTok battle on April 30.

Natalie said: “Money we raise will pay for a defibrillator to be fitted on Angela’s house in Rugby in her memory. We are looking to raise £1,200.”

Barry said Angela, who worked at Rugby Central, was a “true warrior”.

“She sustained so many injuries due to the fits, but this was one too many battles to try and win,” he said.

"Angela was a true warrior and we wanted to do something in her memory. If anyone can spare a pound or two we would be most grateful.”

Angela’s funeral was held at Rainsbrook Cemetery & Crematorium yesterday (April 10).

She leaves mum Ros, sisters Sandra and Natalie, brothers Richard and David, sister in-law Alex and nephews and niece Jess, Aidan, Harry, Jack and Riley and Lucas.

To donate to the fundraiser visit https://gofund.me/ac67bcb1

To find out more about the charity visit https://www.ourjay.org.uk/