Angels fall from sky to help Rugby woman's £100,000 appeal for people with cancer

Samantha, Suzie and Kailee will plunge from the skies.

Kailee Linford, Suzie Umney, Renait Jones and Samantha Slater will complete a skydive on August 14 to support Arden’s Angels founder Tracie Townsend-Mills with her goal for cancer services.

They are appealing for sponsors to help The Maple Unit at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013 and started her treatment at University Hospital, Coventry. She was inspired to fundraise to make things better for other cancer patients.

Through a tandem skydive and a string of other imaginative activities, the Arden’s Angels team smashed through their original fundraising target of £10,000.

Tracie is now receiving palliative care, and the Angels are on a mission to reach their new goal of £100,000.

Their fundraising has already helped buy 20 specialised chemotherapy treatment chairs for patients, making their experience in hospital more comfortable.

Tracie said: “No words can ever express the gratitude I feel for all those that have supported us and special thanks to the ones who continue to support us. Now more than ever, it is so important for me to reach my £100k target and make a better future for cancer patients and their families and support networks in Rugby.

"Cancer is a very cruel and devastating disease that affects far too many and if we can support them, my journey and fundraising will have been worth it.”

Jo O’Sullivan, UHCW Charity Director said: “One in two of our loved ones will battle cancer. Tracie was never going to let her diagnosis stop her from raising funds to make things better for her fellow cancer patients. She and her team of Arden’s Angels are simply amazing.

"Their continued dedication is inspirational – please show your support for their incredible fundraising efforts.”

To support the appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ardenangels

The Angels also have lots of other events planned throughout the year. The annual Rugby Treasure Hunt is taking place on September 10, followed by a Skalloween music event on October 28 at The Rugby Workers Club. The Angels Christmas Party will take place at The Benn Hall on December 10.

Find out about their activities on Facebook - www.facebook.com/Ardenangels