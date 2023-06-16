Heartbroken families are shocked and angry over plans that could see a Rugby care home closed.

Business at Jim Gillespie House, run by Abbeyfield, might end after a consultation period.

Sophie Wilkins said her grandmother lives at the home.

The care home in Dunchurch Road.

She said: “My Nan has advanced dementia and as a family, we have been given the devastating news that the company, Abbeyfield, might be closing the home and have started a consultation period.

“Nan is settled there. She has made friends there and loves the staff that care for her, and they love her back. My Nan doesn't always remember much, but she knows that Jim Gillespie is her home and she’s comfortable and happy there.”

Scores of people have now launched a petition to halt the plans.

Sophie added: “We are absolutely heartbroken that my Nan has lived through a war, worked extremely hard all her life and sold her home to pay to live at Jim Gillespie, only to be treated like this in her final years, years which she should be enjoying. It’s so cruel. Residents, their families and staff have all been in tears and are shocked by the news we've been given.

“Right now, there's a significant number of residents living at Jim Gillespie who are unsure of their future, unsure of where to go, unsure of whether they are going to have to start all over and unsure as to whether they will ever see their friends again. Families are worried sick.

“Packing up your whole life and starting again is difficult at any age, let alone when you are elderly, vulnerable and scared, and even worse when you don't understand.”

Another man, who didn’t want to be named, said: “Jim Gillespie House simply cannot be allowed to close. Should the Abbeyfield Society elect to do so they would fly in the face of their own mission statement of providing 'homely houses' and be betraying the best interests of their current residents in the process.”

The Rugby Advertiser contacted Abbeyfield for comment. We are still waiting for a reply.

