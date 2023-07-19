Register
Anna follows in father's footsteps to bring support and guidance to Rugby's Ukrainian community

“Many have recently been evacuated to Rugby and to safety from terrifying circumstances”
Lucie Green
Lucie Green
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST

Rugby’s Ukrainian community have formed a new group that will be known as the Association of Ukrainians – Rugby Branch.

The association has been set up to offer support and guidance to the 220 Ukrainian guests, mainly women and children, who have made Rugby their home in the past two years.

Although the Ukrainian community has been established in Rugby since the 1940s and they had their own club in the town centre, it was at the recent meeting, that a fully functioning committee was elected, with Anna Nepip-Frankis as Chair.

The new group gives help and support.
The new group gives help and support.

Speaking at the Hill Street Youth and Community Centre, Anna said: “Our role will be to provide support, guidance and, in some cases, advocacy to our members.

“Many have recently been evacuated to Rugby and to safety from terrifying circumstances. Now we are officially formed and have become part of the national organisation in the UK, we will now be in a better position and be better organised to play our part in helping those who have fled their homeland.”

Members of Rugby’s Association of Ukrainians have been busy organising their social calendar. They have also been shortlisted for the BBC-CWR bravery award. The result will be announced on September 17.

Rugby Deputy Mayor, Cllr Simon Ward, said: “This is a special day for the group and a proud moment for Anna, who is following in her late father’s footsteps.”

The meeting concluded with defiant words of support and an emotional rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem.

