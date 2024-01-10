Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nominations for awards which celebrate Rugby’s strong sporting community have now opened.

Rugby Sports Awards celebrate sporting success during 2023 and honour the dedication of volunteers who support grassroots sport in the borough.

Cllr Adam Daly, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said: "The Rugby Sports Awards celebrate sporting success and the dedicated volunteers who support grassroots sport in the borough."We have a strong sporting community in Rugby and we're looking forward to crowning the winners of this year's awards at the Benn Hall in the spring."

Categories include coach of the year, club of the year, and sportsman and sportswoman of the year.

Awards also recognise the role of volunteers in the borough's sporting community, with an Unsung Hero Volunteer Award and a Young Volunteer of the Year Award, while a Get Active Award honours an individual who has overcome challenges to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

And a Lifetime Achievement Award honours an individual who has dedicated years of service to a sport, club or organisation.

The Rugby Sports Awards take place at the Benn Hall on Wednesday, April 10.

Nomination forms and full award criteria can be found on the council's website: www.rugby.gov.uk/sportsawardsNominations close on Friday, March 1.