Another bite of success for Warwickshire burger business as it wins 'best street food' title

Warwickshire’s Libertine Burger has fended off stiff competition from across the Midlands to be declared the best street food trader in the region.

The burger brand, which has restaurants in Leamington Spa, Rugby and Stratford- upon-Avon, took the title of ‘Street Food Operator of the Year’ at the prestigious Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards.

The latest award comes after the company was declared ‘Best Burger’ at the Coventry and Warwickshire Foodie Awards last month, and adds to an array of accolades including wins at the National Burger Awards, West Midlands Tourism Awards and British Street Food Awards.

Libertine Burger started its life in 2017 as a street food operator, serving burgers from a pimped-up Renault Master. Since then it has gone on to open three bricks and mortar sites in Warwickshire, as well as creating a DIY kit offering so people across the UK can enjoy its burgers.

Libertine Burger staff celebrate latest award.

But despite its growth, street food remains at the heart of what it does, now operating several vans and trucks, serving up burgers at festivals and private events. It is also about to add a third truck to its fleet thanks to its ongoing popularity.

In the recent eighth Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards, Libertine Burger fought off competition from some of the region’s best-known street food traders to take the title, and founder Charles Harris said they were overjoyed to have been recognised among such a great street food scene.

He said: “We started as a street food operator and despite expanding our offering and opening our restaurants in Rugby, Leamington Spa and Stratford-upon-Avon, street food remains our passion, which is why we continue to invest in our vans and trucks.

“We’ve taken our trucks to some of the biggest festivals and events in the country, which allows people from all over the UK to try our burgers. We’ve even catered Joe Wicks’ birthday party.”