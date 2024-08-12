Anyone for a marmalade sandwich? Paddington is out and about in Rugby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The beloved bear has been out and about in Rugby town centre this summer posing with friends thanks to Rugby First and Hunt’s Bookshop.
Families are invited to embark on the Paddington Around the World Activity Trail or enjoy Paddington Storytime on August 24.
There’s also Paddington Picnic in the Park on August 14, from noon - 1.30pm at Caldecott Park.
Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “This promises to be a lovely event that will appeal to families with young children, and we are delighted that Paddington will be joining us again.
"Once again, the event will bring visitors into the town centre helping to support the local economy and encouraging them to return on a regular basis.”
Christopher Hunt, from Hunt’s Bookshop said: “We can’t wait to welcome you and Paddington Bear to the summer picnic, for what should be a very special occasion.
"Caldecott Park should provide a beautiful backdrop for the storytelling, and make sure you mark the special occasion by having a photograph taken with Paddington Bear. Don’t forget booking is essential and that numbers are limited.”
For further information email [email protected], telephone (01788) 551867 or visit www.huntsbookshop.com or www.rugbyfirst.org
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.