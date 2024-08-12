Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everyone’s marmalade-loving bear is out and about meeting his fans in Rugby.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beloved bear has been out and about in Rugby town centre this summer posing with friends thanks to Rugby First and Hunt’s Bookshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Families are invited to embark on the Paddington Around the World Activity Trail or enjoy Paddington Storytime on August 24.

There’s also Paddington Picnic in the Park on August 14, from noon - 1.30pm at Caldecott Park.

Paddington meets his fans in Rugby.

Linda Lowne, Rugby First Business Director, said: “This promises to be a lovely event that will appeal to families with young children, and we are delighted that Paddington will be joining us again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once again, the event will bring visitors into the town centre helping to support the local economy and encouraging them to return on a regular basis.”

Christopher Hunt, from Hunt’s Bookshop said: “We can’t wait to welcome you and Paddington Bear to the summer picnic, for what should be a very special occasion.

"Caldecott Park should provide a beautiful backdrop for the storytelling, and make sure you mark the special occasion by having a photograph taken with Paddington Bear. Don’t forget booking is essential and that numbers are limited.”

For further information email [email protected], telephone (01788) 551867 or visit www.huntsbookshop.com or www.rugbyfirst.org