The owners of a new Rugby cafe that’s rich in culture are celebrating their 5* hygiene rating.

Karak Chaii was festooned with balloons and guests were entertained by a saxophone player and enjoyed free tea at last weekend’s opening.

Staff at the cafe, situated at the historic Royal George Buildings in Market Place, said they are pleased with feedback from customers so far.

"Our customers who have tried us are very happy and satisfied with our food and services,” they said.

"We’re pleased with our 5* food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency too.”

Karak Chaii’s menu also offers a selection of Indian street food items, as well as desi breakfasts.