Anyone for tea? 103 year old Rugby care home resident opens newly-refurbished cafe

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Feb 2025, 16:11 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 16:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Celebrations took place at a Rugby care home to mark the launch of its newly-refurbished cafe.

Joan, 103, did the honours at Hallmark Anya Court Luxury Care Home in Dunchurch Road.

To celebrate the opening of The Garden Cafe, residents, team members, and loved ones gathered for a special launch event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joan, the longest-standing member of the Anya Court community, cut the ribbon and delivered a touching speech, reflecting on her time at the home and the significance of the newly refreshed café.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward joins celebrations at the home with staff and residents.Rugby Mayor Simon Ward joins celebrations at the home with staff and residents.
Rugby Mayor Simon Ward joins celebrations at the home with staff and residents.

She was joined by the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Simon Ward, who shared in the celebrations.

The new café features natural materials, rustic décor, and calming tones and is part of Anya Court’s ongoing dedication to enhancing the living experience for its residents.

Leasa Marriott, Customer Relationship Manager at Hallmark Anya Court, said: “We are thrilled to introduce The Garden Café, a space designed to bring warmth, comfort, and connection to our residents and their loved ones.

Our goal was to create an inviting environment that not only enhances well-being but also embraces the beauty of our gardens, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.”

Related topics:Rugby

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice