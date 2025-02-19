Anyone for tea? 103 year old Rugby care home resident opens newly-refurbished cafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrations took place at a Rugby care home to mark the launch of its newly-refurbished cafe.

Joan, 103, did the honours at Hallmark Anya Court Luxury Care Home in Dunchurch Road.

To celebrate the opening of The Garden Cafe, residents, team members, and loved ones gathered for a special launch event.

Joan, the longest-standing member of the Anya Court community, cut the ribbon and delivered a touching speech, reflecting on her time at the home and the significance of the newly refreshed café.

Rugby Mayor Simon Ward joins celebrations at the home with staff and residents.

She was joined by the Mayor of Rugby, Cllr Simon Ward, who shared in the celebrations.

The new café features natural materials, rustic décor, and calming tones and is part of Anya Court’s ongoing dedication to enhancing the living experience for its residents.

Leasa Marriott, Customer Relationship Manager at Hallmark Anya Court, said: “We are thrilled to introduce The Garden Café, a space designed to bring warmth, comfort, and connection to our residents and their loved ones.

Our goal was to create an inviting environment that not only enhances well-being but also embraces the beauty of our gardens, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.”