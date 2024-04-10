Appeal to save 'lifeline' Rugby gaming business hit twice by flooding
An appeal has been launched to save a ‘lifeline’ Rugby gaming business that’s under threat due to flooding.
Matt Hughes, who runs The Scrum in Sheep Street, has been forced to close his shop twice in four months.
Loyal customers have now launched a £4,000 fundraising campaign to help the business move premises.
Matt said: “I started it as a gaming venue, community hub and mental health check-in place.
“It’s an all inclusive venue that’s been described as a lifeline to many.”
“Due to flooding, I am left with no choice but to find an alternative venue,” Matt added.
"This means finding a deposit and fitting out a new venue. A lot of my stock has been damaged too.”
The Scrum owner said it’s been great to see his shop filled with so many happy gamers – young and old – playing their favourite board and card games over the last year.
Matt added: "Together, we have created something quite special.
"We can’t continue while the shop is waterlogged, so we need to take action now.”
For more information and to support The Scrum, visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/relocate-the-scrum?fbclid=IwAR0-