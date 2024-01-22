Appetite for comedy? Don't miss these laughter-fuelled nights in Rugby
Much-needed laughs will be raised at three massive comedy nights in Rugby.
They are presented by Enterlude and feature some highly-respected names in the business.
Stand up comedy is being served at 'Laugh It Up', held at the Benn Hall on Thursday, March 14.
Rob Low, partner at Enterlude, said: “It’s being headlined by the king of the one liner, Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week legend and relentless tourer - Gary Delaney.
“Our night also features some of the best comedians on the UK circuit including Bobby Mair MC Brennan Reece and Jules O'Brian.”
Another night of stand up this summer is headlined by the acclaimed Rhys James.
Laugh it Up comedy night is being held on Thursday, June 6, at the Benn Hall in Rugby.
It features Live at the Apollo, stand up sketch show and Mock the Week comedian Markus Birdman.
Laugh it Up guests will also be entertained by international stand up and TV show writer Ashley Frieze and MC Tez Ilyas,
star of Man Like Mobeen.
Tickets for Laugh It Up, on Thursday, October 10, at The Benn Hall will be on sale from Saturday, February 3 at 9am. Headliner TBC.
Rob said: “Watch this space, it’s going to be a big name!”
For more information, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/enterlude www.enterlude.co.uk
