Apprentices achieve 100% pass rate to mark 25th year of training scheme

Apprentices at Moreton Morrell College have achieved a perfect pass rate in their end point assessments – marking 25 years of success for a bespoke apprenticeship programme.

Land-based service engineering apprentices at the college in Warwickshire achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, with over half of the learners achieving Distinction.

It is the 25th year in which students at the college have been enrolled in the AGCO Academy Apprenticeship, with hundreds of agricultural engineers developing their skills at Moreton Morrell College in that time.

AGCO is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology.

The apprenticeship programme combines theory with practical workshop training, training the apprentices to work with brands such as Massey Ferguson, Fendt and Valtra.

The most recent cohort comprised of 13 apprentices who all work in AGCO dealerships across the country. The group achieved eight Distinctions and five Merits, with the number of Distinctions achieved growing from the previous year.

An end point assessment (EPA) is the final assessment that apprentices complete during their training. The land-based service engineering EPA is delivered by Lantra, which provides expert training and qualifications for land-based industries.

The assessment is the culmination of three years of training for the apprentices. It includes an online exam, presentation, professional discussion and practical test.

The practical test is directly associated with their day-to-day work at dealers associated with AGCO, to ensure that the apprenticeship is equipping learners with the skills to thrive in the workplace.Moreton Morrell College is part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group).

Lisa Francis, Head of Department for Work Based Learning - Motor Vehicle, LBSE and Functional Skills at Moreton Morrell College, said: “We would like to congratulate all of the apprentices on this brilliant achievement and these results continue to build on the long-term success of our partnership with AGCO.

“We are one of a small number of colleges that have the pleasure of being associated with the AGCO Academy Apprenticeship Scheme. With AGCO being based in Warwickshire, we are perfectly positioned to deliver this bespoke training for their apprentices.

“This year’s excellent EPA results are testament to the hard work of the students to prepare for the assessments, and the tutors and their employers for providing valuable support and guidance.”

Charlie Rollason, Manager at AGCO, said: “AGCO Aftersales Training UK & Eire are proud to be associated with Warwickshire College Group who deliver a bespoke manufacturer led apprenticeship programme that provides AGCO dealers with top class apprentice technicians.

“The recent results prove that the scheme is working to its full potential giving the Massey Ferguson, Fendt and Valtra brands outstanding talent and giving AGCO dealers capable technicians to join the talent pipeline.

“This ultimately gives the farmers who buy our products the peace of mind that dealer service departments are well staffed with the finest young technicians. Congratulations to all concerned.”