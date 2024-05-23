Aristocratic handcrafted liqueur from Warwickshire is named ‘World’s Best’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aristocratic entrepreneurs in Alcester are toasting the latest international success for their handcrafted drink which has been named the World’s Best Floral Liqueur.

St Maur elderflower liqueur was described by judges as ‘close to perfection’ on its way to beating off stiff competition from entries across Europe, North and South America and New Zealand, to claim one of the top accolades at The World Liqueur Awards this month.

The award also becomes the latest in a collection of prestigious industry accolades for the drink, which has been personally handcrafted by its proud founders William and Kelsey Seymour, Earl and Countess of Yarmouth, since 2020.

Previous honours include The American Distilling Institute International Spirits Competition Best in Category; Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards Gold; Swiss Spirits Review Gold Medal, and Great Taste Award 2 Star rating.

William and Kelsey Seymour with their internationally award-winning liqueur

The World Drinks Awards celebrate the very best of the international recognised styles in the global drinks industry, for taste and design excellence.

The judges were made up of a panel of highly respected and experienced experts in the spirits industry. Their notes read: "Elderflower notes and a pink champagne hue greet the senses, leading to a warm palate with a dry finish that transitions into a delightful sweetness. The aroma is bold and clear, with a perfect balance of sweetness and acidity on the palate. The finish is long and charming, making for an excellent tasting experience with hints of floral notes."

Tobias Gorn - Drinks Consultant Specialist, Critic and Writer, Chairman on the World Liqueurs Award, said: “As the Chairman of the World Liqueurs Awards - the biggest liqueur specialist competition globally of this kind - I would like to specially congratulate one specific entry: St Maur has won some big accolades before but being the best according to our judges at the World Liqueur Awards is indeed an outstanding achievement but honestly, not a surprise.

“We have tasted St Maur before in different scenarios and it was very hard to advise what could make it better or how could it be even better. It is a top product with a lovely personal story behind it. It is an outstanding drink that is memorable and versatile and close to perfection.”

St Maur elderflower liqueur

St Maur was first produced for guests on the couple’s wedding day, at William’s family home Ragley Hall.

Provenance is core to the brand’s success. The wild blossoms used to make St Maur are hand-picked by William and Kelsey and their friends and family in the shadow of trees which grew when William’s ancestors were young. The map co-ordinates on the logo lead to Ladies Wood and an elder grove in the ancient Ragley Woodlands, now cared for by William and Kelsey.

William said: “To win world’s best in the floral liqueur category at the World Drinks Awards is a significant achievement, particularly for a hand-crafted artisanal drink like ours. This is a prestigious award, and one of the most prestigious we have won with St Maur.

“The best accolade for us will always be the reaction people have when they taste St Maur. This latest award is an extension of that, this time with drinks experts and professionals from around the world doing the tasting.

William Seymour picking elderflower for his liqueur

He added: “St Maur started out as a drink Kelsey and I served to our guests on our wedding day. Now, only a few years later, St Maur is recognised as one of the world’s best liqueurs and the best in our category as well as our country. We are very proud of that but it’s really just the start of the story for us.

“With such a versatile drink to work with, suited to spritz, cocktails, and sipping on its own or over ice, the world is our oyster, and our plan is to take St Maur, our little drop of England’s heart, out into the world one big milestone at a time.”