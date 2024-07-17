Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An armed gang forced their way into a Rugby phone shop before stealing thousands of pounds worth of goods.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the robbery at the weekend.

It took place at the O2 shop, Junction One retail park, on Sunday, July 14 at around 2.30pm.

Four male offenders forced their way into the storeroom and stole thousands of pounds worth of goods before leaving the store by the rear door.

The store at Junction One. Picture: Google Street View.

When staff attempted to stop the offenders before they left, one of the offenders made a threatening remark informing the staff that he had weapons before exposing what appeared to be a knife handle.

If you saw this incident take place, particularly if you have any CCTV or dashcam footage, then please contact us citing Incident 175 of 14 July 2024 online at warwickshire.police.uk/report, phone on 101 or anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org