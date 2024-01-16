"It's a subtle, vibrant work which has really captured the imaginations of visitors to the exhibition”

Visitors flocked to Rugby art gallery to vote for their favourite piece of work.

Vesela Sultanova won the most votes for her Sparrows picture in the Rugby Open exhibition's People's Choice Award.The Coventry-based artist, who works under the moniker VesA, was widely praised for her dramatic drawing of sparrows in flight, with one visitor commenting "you can hear the chattering of the sparrows".

She won £100 in the competition.

