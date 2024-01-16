Register
Art-lovers flock to Rugby gallery and vote for winning bird themed piece

"It's a subtle, vibrant work which has really captured the imaginations of visitors to the exhibition”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 16th Jan 2024, 17:01 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 17:03 GMT
Visitors flocked to Rugby art gallery to vote for their favourite piece of work.

Vesela Sultanova won the most votes for her Sparrows picture in the Rugby Open exhibition's People's Choice Award.The Coventry-based artist, who works under the moniker VesA, was widely praised for her dramatic drawing of sparrows in flight, with one visitor commenting "you can hear the chattering of the sparrows".

She won £100 in the competition.

Velesa Sultanova has been crowned the winner of the People's Choice Award at Rugby Open 23 for her drawing, Sparrows.
Velesa Sultanova has been crowned the winner of the People's Choice Award at Rugby Open 23 for her drawing, Sparrows.
Katie Boyce, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's senior exhibitions and programming officer, said: "We're delighted to crown Vesela's beautiful drawing as the People's Choice in what was one of the most closely contested votes in the Open's history."It's a subtle, vibrant work which has really captured the imaginations of visitors to the exhibition, making Vesela a very worthy winner."Judges for Rugby Open 23 selected 240 pieces for the exhibition, which runs until February 3.

