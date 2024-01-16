Art-lovers flock to Rugby gallery and vote for winning bird themed piece
Visitors flocked to Rugby art gallery to vote for their favourite piece of work.
Vesela Sultanova won the most votes for her Sparrows picture in the Rugby Open exhibition's People's Choice Award.The Coventry-based artist, who works under the moniker VesA, was widely praised for her dramatic drawing of sparrows in flight, with one visitor commenting "you can hear the chattering of the sparrows".
She won £100 in the competition.
Katie Boyce, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's senior exhibitions and programming officer, said: "We're delighted to crown Vesela's beautiful drawing as the People's Choice in what was one of the most closely contested votes in the Open's history."It's a subtle, vibrant work which has really captured the imaginations of visitors to the exhibition, making Vesela a very worthy winner."Judges for Rugby Open 23 selected 240 pieces for the exhibition, which runs until February 3.