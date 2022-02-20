Artist Andy ditches job in management to follow his heart after high demand for drawings in lockdown

A caricaturist from Rugby is spreading miles of smiles with his quirky business.

Andy Tillson has been posting drawings on social media and making people smile through the coronavirus pandemic.

The cartoonist, who was in management, has been uploading his work on Facebook and attracting scores of positive comments.

Andy, who now lives in Nuneaton, has always been passionate about art.

"I've had a good response to my work," he said.

"It's good to make people smile."

He can put his amusing designs on gifts for weddings and birthdays. Businesses are also turning to Andy for caricatures to promote them with his head-turning pictures.

Now Andy is inviting people to be part of £5,000 fundraising project for Comic Relief 2023.

"People are invited to be part of a jigsaw puzzle, made up of caricatures," he said.

"I'm asking for a £10 donation to Comic Relief for each of the jigsaw pieces. I think it would be fun to have a red nose put on the image and then people can use a PNG to use as thieir Facebook profile picture in the run up to and on Red Nose Day proper. This would raise £5,000 for the charity."

For people looking for a bespoke caricature, a picture costs from £25, more for groups.

Andy said: "I might need to return to work if business doesn't pick up, but I don't want my dream to stop here and I will never give up drawing."

For more information and to see Andy's creations, visit Caricature A.R.T on Facebook.

1. Andy and his partner Lisa Lyndon. Photo Sales

2. He likes to make people smile with his work. Photo Sales

3. Andy's take on JPI journalist Lucie Green. This piece took eight hours to complete. Photo Sales

4. He promotes all kinds of businesses. Photo Sales