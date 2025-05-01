'Atmosphere was amazing': Rugby MP runs London Marathon for men's mental health
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
He completed the London Marathon at the weekend, raising £1,800 for Back & Forth Men’s Mental Health.
Founded by Dan Phillips, Back & Forth is built around a simple but powerful concept: providing a safe, stigma-free space for men to walk and talk.
The charity hosts weekly walks that encourage open conversation and connection, supporting hundreds of men in the Rugby area each year.
A strong believer in the link between exercise and mental wellbeing, Mr Slinger—an avid runner—finished this year’s marathon in 4 hours and 33 minutes.
John said: “I’m glad I ran the London Marathon.
"The atmosphere was amazing, and these events show how running is a positive thing that brings people together.
“I haven’t run a marathon for over ten years and it was a hot day so it was quite a tough run! I got round in 4 hours 33 minutes and towards the end I was kept going by knowing that I‘m raising money for Rugby charity Back & Forth Men’s Mental Health. It’s an important cause and they’re a great charity.
"I‘m nearly at £2,000 so please do donate if you can.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.