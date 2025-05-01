'Atmosphere was amazing': Rugby MP runs London Marathon for men's mental health

Rugby MP John Slinger is well on his way to raising £2,000 for a men’s mental health charity.

He completed the London Marathon at the weekend, raising £1,800 for Back & Forth Men’s Mental Health.

Founded by Dan Phillips, Back & Forth is built around a simple but powerful concept: providing a safe, stigma-free space for men to walk and talk.

The charity hosts weekly walks that encourage open conversation and connection, supporting hundreds of men in the Rugby area each year.

John Slinger.

A strong believer in the link between exercise and mental wellbeing, Mr Slinger—an avid runner—finished this year’s marathon in 4 hours and 33 minutes.

John said: “I’m glad I ran the London Marathon.

"The atmosphere was amazing, and these events show how running is a positive thing that brings people together.

“I haven’t run a marathon for over ten years and it was a hot day so it was quite a tough run! I got round in 4 hours 33 minutes and towards the end I was kept going by knowing that I‘m raising money for Rugby charity Back & Forth Men’s Mental Health. It’s an important cause and they’re a great charity.

"I‘m nearly at £2,000 so please do donate if you can.”

Visit https://2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/johnslingermplondonmarathonforbackandforthmmh

