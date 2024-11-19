Attraction’s growth supported by partnership approach from accountants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Warwickshire tourist attraction known for its fun family days out has been supported in its growth for more than 15 years by a leading Midlands accountancy firm.

Hatton Country World began working with Prime Accountants Group in 2008 and the working relationship has grown over the years, as the attraction has added new elements to its offering at its site in Hatton, near Warwick.

The Hatton Country World venue offers family days out including children’s shows, tractor rides, farm animals and outdoor and indoor play within its adventure world. Meanwhile, the country world side of the site includes the Hatton Arms pub, a garden centre, escape rooms, children’s nursery and more, including routes for country walks.

Steve Harcourt, director at Prime Accountants Group, said: “We have been accountants and business advisors for Hatton Country World since 2008 and the way we work together has grown over the years as their business has developed.

Steve Harcourt, director at Prime Accountants Group, with David Blower, director of operations at Hatton Country World, at the Hatton Arms pub at Hatton Country World

“Our long-standing partnership began with us taking over as bookkeepers and processers, providing management accounts to the Operations Director and we have added on year-end accounts, budgeting and cash flow reporting along with tax advisory work as our relationship grew.

“We’re proud to have developed an in-depth understanding of their business which means we can give them the best possible service as their trusted advisors from a business point of view and tax advisors for their entire estate.”

Additions to the Hatton estate over the years which have been assisted by Prime include the Hatton Arms pub extensions and refurbishment, indoor play centre, escape rooms and a children’s nursery. The nursery is a joint venture with a childcare provider, with Prime looking after reporting and helping to set up the initial structure from the financial side.

Behind the scenes, Prime also works on training Hatton Country World’s staff on using new accounting systems and has strong relationships with managers it works with across various departments of the business, from marketing and catering through to the on-site toy shop.

Steve said: “Hatton Country World has such a range in its offering, with different tax complexities for different parts of the business, and we offer advice across the full estate, so the owners can be confident that we are always ensuring that everything is recorded correctly and is compliant for tax purposes.

“We also take care of budget projections and year-end reporting to make sure the accounts are accurately maintained throughout each quarter.

“It’s a great example of a vast, diverse business and showcases how we can offer support to clients as long-term, trusted advisors.”

David Blower, director of operations at Hatton Country World, said: “We have an excellent, long-running relationship with the team at Prime, and their advice has helped us hugely over the years as we’ve developed our offering to be as vast as it is today.

“The team helped us to move over to Xero, which we have been using for more than a decade and has been revolutionary. It has meant a huge reduction in manual operations and means we can easily access the information we need.

“Having the Prime team look after all of our accounting, in conjunction with one in-house member of staff, works exceptionally well for us as a business.”