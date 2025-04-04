Aurrigo International gives global debut to its latest autonomous airside vehicle, Auto-Cargo®

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aurrigo International plc’s latest autonomous technology was unveiled in Coventry yesterday, as part of an exciting project with Innovate UK, Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV), supply chain giant UPS and East Midlands Airport.

Auto-Cargo® is the company’s largest aviation vehicle to date and is set to transform airside logistics by autonomously carrying a total payload of 16,500kg. The vehicle is a fully electric, zero emission alternative to existing diesel-powered models.

With precision automation, advanced obstacle detection, and real-time fleet coordination, the vehicle will reduce stress on workers, enhance safety, and optimise on-the-ground performance.

Backed by funding from Innovate UK and CCAV, the new vehicle’s next stop is to move heavy cargo loads to and from aircraft at UPS’ hub at East Midlands Airport, the UK’s second largest cargo terminal.

(l-r) Jim Sargent (UPS), Michael Talbot (CCAV), Mal Mutton (Lord Mayor of Coventry), Prof. David Keene, Dr. Richard Fairchild (both Aurrigo International), Katie Anderson (UPS) and Matt Nicholson (UPS)

David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo International plc, commented: “This latest launch is another milestone moment for our business and extends our footprint in the aviation sector. Working with UPS, we have designed and developed an autonomous vehicle that can transport a standard cargo pallet or two ULDs with a 4500kg onboard capacity and the option of towing an additional 12,000kg trailer.

“Our launch event was the perfect opportunity to showcase Auto-Cargo® and the collaboration with UPS to an exclusive group of industry delegates. They had the opportunity to look around the vehicle and explore some of the autonomous technology and features for themselves.”

He continued: “We have had significant success with the roll-out of our smaller Auto-DollyTug® at airports across the globe, helping to transport passenger luggage, and now we are ready to make our mark in the cargo sector.”

Sarah Jones, Minister for Industry and Decarbonisation, added her support:“Our modern Industrial Strategy will help build on successes like Aurrigo’s autonomous technology, bringing growth, jobs and opportunities to every part of the UK and delivering on our Plan for Change.

Auto-Cargo unveiled in Coventry

“By working in partnership with industry, we want to drive forward innovation and propel the development of next generation zero emission and automated vehicle technologies."

Auto-Cargo®, which utilises an electric drive with twin 18.4kW motors and four-wheel steering, enhances efficiency, safety, and sustainability in airport cargo operations and, thanks to a new software algorithm developed in house, can fully function in severe weather, including rain in excess of 50mm per hour.

The vehicle has a maximum speed of 25kmh and can run for up to eight hours on a single charge.

For further information, please visit www.aurrigo.com.