Aurrigo soars to national innovation title win at Made in the UK Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Automated technology that is revolutionising the way baggage and cargo is moved around airports has won one of the main titles at the Made in the UK Awards finale in Liverpool last week.

Aurrigo International plc was named as the country’s ‘Most Innovative’ company after its Auto-DollyTug® beat off competition from rivals across the Midlands, the North, the South and Northern Ireland.

The automated, electric-powered tug is set to replace outdated diesel tugs, helping airports and operators reduce costs, increase operational efficiencies, improve safety, and substantially cut their carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judges were impressed with the smart airside solution and the way the business has already deployed its technology at airports across the globe.

The Aurrigo Team picking up the Innovation title

Aurrigo was also able to demonstrate real customer uptake and excitement, with the recent announcement of Phase 2 trials at Changi Airport ushering in a world first when it comes to using a fleet of autonomous vehicles to turnaround a widebody flight.

Professor David Keene, CEO of Aurrigo, was delighted with the win: “There is significant momentum building behind Auto-DollyTug® and this national title will only help us to amplify our story and the difference our technology can make.

“To compete with some great companies, from all over the country, and come out on top is massive for our business and a huge confidence boost for our employees that the hours and commitment they are putting in is being noticed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “We’ll definitely use this accolade when we are in discussions with existing and potential customers and when we are looking to attract new talent to join our journey.”

The Made in the UK Awards is a celebration of all that’s great about manufacturing and is one of the largest industrial dinners held every year.