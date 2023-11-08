Register
Author stitches together new book featuring incredible embroidery from Southam and Rugby

Heavenly Embroidery tells story of The Sisters of the Poor Child Jesus at Southam
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 8th Nov 2023, 16:49 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 17:39 GMT
A new book features incredible embroidery from Southam commissioned for a Rugby church.

Gillian Grute’s Heavenly Embroidery reveals the stories behind ten Roman Catholic sisters who fled Germany for Southam nearly 150 years ago.

The Sisters of the Poor Child Jesus were founded in 1844, and they devoted their lives to the education and care of disadvantaged children.

The embroidery of the Weeping Madonna was done for a church in Rugby in the late 19th century.The embroidery of the Weeping Madonna was done for a church in Rugby in the late 19th century.
The embroidery of the Weeping Madonna was done for a church in Rugby in the late 19th century.

A convent was established in Wood Street, and shortly after, five sisters, who were trained embroiderers, set up a workroom which would help finance their work.

It was later said to have produced some of the most beautiful vestments in the world.

The work attracted commissions from notable families for use in abbeys, cathedrals, convents, and churches including at Southam and Rugby and Coventry.

Heavenly Embroidery, priced £14 99 (+ postage) can be obtained from Gracewing Publishers: www.gracewing.co.uk

