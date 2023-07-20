“This has been the best day ever and I don't want it to end”

Volunteers and players at the sessions.

Free autism-friendly football sessions have kicked off in Rugby.

Players have joined for games at Rugby Borough Football Club in conjunction with Rugby Autism Network.

The sessions are being organised by club coach Sam and Lisa Mushing-Rimmer, trustee of Rugby Autism Network.

Sam sad: “The feedback has been amazing.

“One of the players said it was the best day of their life and they didn’t want it to end.”

Lisa said the sessions, which run until the the end of this month (July), have been a great success.

She said: “It’s been so rewarding just giving kids a safe and fun environment to express themselves.”

Sam and Lisa were joined by volunteer coaches Martin Donnelly, Oliver Wetherall, Rosa Wetherall and Tom Palmer.