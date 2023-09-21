Automotive students to benefit from high-tech kit donation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Donated by the Dana Lindley Technology Centre at the MIRA Technology Park, motor vehicle students will be able to work on the car and the three-cylinder eco boost engines as part of their training programmes and during apprenticeship assessments.
Dana’s head of Operations and Advanced Engineering, Marco Fracchia said, “Dana Lindley are delighted to be able to support local STEM training needs with interesting real-world ex-project hardware. We hope that the kit we have supplied to the MTI helps to stimulate the minds of students training at MTI and further boosts their interest in automotive engineering.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dana is a global leader in drivetrain and e-propulsion systems which engineers, manufactures, and distributes power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles.
Lisa Bingley, Operations Director for the MTI said, ““Through our partnership with HORIBA MIRA, we are privileged to gain access to businesses like Dana based at the MIRA Technology Park who are working at the forefront of automotive technology development. We are grateful to Dana, which understands our mission to train the next generation of automotive engineers, for enabling us to secure kit of this quality for our students.”
Since it first opened its doors, the MTI has welcomed over 42,500 students and delegates. This includes over 3,100 studying for accredited qualifications from a Level 1 Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) certificate up to Masters’ degrees, and over 850 apprenticeships at all levels. More than 17,100 automotive professionals have taken part in professional development activities.