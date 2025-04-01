Avison Young appoints new Associate in its Midlands Business Rates team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Global commercial real estate firm Avison Young has announced the appointment of Darnell Humes as an Associate in its Business Rates team in the Midlands.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darnell joins Avison Young following seven years at the Valuation Office Agency, where he began his career as a Graduate Surveyor, before working his way up to a senior role as Regional Valuation Lead across the West of England and Wales.

In 2024, Darnell was recognised at the Government Property Awards as a rising star, having contributed to an award-winning Government Property Equality & Diversity Shadow Board. He is also a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and represented the Valuation Office at the Valuation Tribunal and Upper Tribunal, enabling the resolution of valuation disputes across the Midlands and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his new role, Darnell will be working alongside the well-established team in the Midlands to advise clients on rating matters across the appeal regime of Check, Challenge and Appeal. He will also be supporting business development and managing client relationships, assessing new opportunities across Avison Young’s diverse client base.

Business Rates team

Darnell’s appointment comes off the back of a recent round of 43 senior promotions at Avison Young, including eight moves to Director and Associate Director level in the Birmingham office.

Darnell Humes, Associate, Business Rates at Avison Young UK, said:

“I’m very pleased to be joining Avison Young and for the opportunity to contribute to the great success of its well-established rating team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to applying my expertise in resolving rating disputes and to collaborating with, and learning from, the brilliant team we have here in the Midlands. It’s an exciting time for the business and I’m eager to get started, working with the team on strategies and solutions to enable successful adaptations to the ever-changing ratings landscape.”

Mike Gill, Head of Business Rates, Midlands at Avison Young UK, added:

“Avison Young has a specialist team of 25 experts in Birmingham, advising on all aspects of business rates. Our success has been built on delivering exceptional services and results to clients, as well as professional engagement with the relevant authorities.

“Darnell’s appointment is key for us, as we continue to evolve and refine our offer ahead of the next national revaluation in April 2026.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Collins, Managing Director, Midlands and Head of Affordable Housing at Avison Young UK, also commented:

“I’m delighted to welcome Darnell to our Birmingham office. Our Business Rates team is the largest in the region, serving both public and private sector clients, including industrial and logistics, airports, hospitals and universities.

“Darnell’s experience complements the team’s existing skills and capabilities, and I look forward to seeing the team go from strength to strength.”