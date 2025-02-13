AvMa Specialist Clinical Negligence Panel welcomes Coventry lawyer Tom Barnes for a further five years
AvMA was established in 1982 and today the specialist clinical negligence panel is a highly sought after quality mark for medical negligence specialists.
Tom is also a member of the Law Society Clinical Negligence Panel and a Senior Litigator member of The Association Of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL).
Specialising in Medical Negligence cases since qualifying as a Chartered Legal Executive in 1989. Tom has extensive experience and knowledge in advising claimants and their families, helping them get through what can be the most difficult of times.
Tom and his team work on Medical Negligence cases nationwide and have been successfully helping people obtain the answers and compensation they deserve for many years. Their specialist Lawyers will provide expert guidance throughout the process of making a claim and will look after you at every step of the way. For medical negligence cases they also work on a no win, no fee basis which takes away the financial risk to you.
Please get in touch if you believe you have a Medical Negligence claim.