Award celebrates Brownsover school's exceptional work in international education

A school in Brownsover has received an award which celebrates the exceptional work they do in international education.

Boughton Leigh Junior School received the Intermediate level of the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life and work in today’s world.

The school engages in various international projects, including cultural exchanges with our partner school in Ghana, enabling pupils to learn

Celebrating the award at the school.

about different cultures, languages, and global issues.

Adina Murataj, head of Year 4, said: "I am incredibly proud of our pupils for their enthusiasm and engagement in embracing global learning, and equally proud of our dedicated staff.

"Their commitment to integrating international perspectives across the curriculum and addressing important global issues has been instrumental in achieving the International School Award at the Intermediate Level.

"This recognition reflects the hard work and collaboration of our entire school community in fostering a sense of global citizenship and cultural awareness.”

Shannon West, Head of UK Schools for the British Council, said: “Boughton Leigh Junior School’s international work has earned the school well-deserved recognition with the British Council International School Award -Intermediate Certificate.

"Embedding an international ethos across a school can lead to International School Award Accreditation, the highest award level. Schools looking to join this supportive and engaging global network should contact us at the British Council.”