Award celebrates Brownsover school's exceptional work in international education

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 12:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A school in Brownsover has received an award which celebrates the exceptional work they do in international education.

Boughton Leigh Junior School received the Intermediate level of the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need for life and work in today’s world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The school engages in various international projects, including cultural exchanges with our partner school in Ghana, enabling pupils to learn

Celebrating the award at the school.Celebrating the award at the school.
Celebrating the award at the school.

about different cultures, languages, and global issues.

Adina Murataj, head of Year 4, said: "I am incredibly proud of our pupils for their enthusiasm and engagement in embracing global learning, and equally proud of our dedicated staff.

"Their commitment to integrating international perspectives across the curriculum and addressing important global issues has been instrumental in achieving the International School Award at the Intermediate Level.

"This recognition reflects the hard work and collaboration of our entire school community in fostering a sense of global citizenship and cultural awareness.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shannon West, Head of UK Schools for the British Council, said: “Boughton Leigh Junior School’s international work has earned the school well-deserved recognition with the British Council International School Award -Intermediate Certificate.

"Embedding an international ethos across a school can lead to International School Award Accreditation, the highest award level. Schools looking to join this supportive and engaging global network should contact us at the British Council.”

Related topics:Schools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice