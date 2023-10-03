Award for 'inspirational' Rugby woman with terminal cancer who has raised more than £115,000

“Tracie is a true inspiration. Along with her army of ‘Arden Angels’, she has helped raise more than £115,000 which has already funded 20 chemotherapy chairs and the development of the Breast Surgery unit at Rugby St Cross Hospital”

An ‘inspirational’ Rugby woman who has terminal cancer is the proud winner of a new award for her tireless fundraising.

UHCW Charity awarded Tracie Mills with their first ever Inspirational Fundraiser Award at the recent Outstanding Service and Care Awards (OSCAs).

Tracie started fundraising five years ago when she decided to raise £1,000 to fund a specialist chemotherapy chair for the Arden Centre at University Hospitals in Coventry.

Tracie Mills.

She went on to raise more than £115,000 which has already funded 20 chemotherapy chairs and the development of the Breast Surgery unit at Rugby’s Hospital of St Cross.

Tracie said: “To say I am honoured and humbled is an understatement, but I could not have achieved this award without the support of all of you who support Arden Angels.

"My only wish is to keep making a difference to cancer patients and their families in our community, to continue to inspire people not to give up and I promise I will continue to share my inspiration for as long as I can.

Tracie said the past 12 months have been ‘incredibly difficult’ as she has continued to fight the disase.

"I have attempted a clinical trial drug in Oxford from America to gain more time,” she added.