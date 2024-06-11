Award for retired Rugby police chief who has been helping butterfies for more than 40 years
Mike Slater, 67, received the Volunteer Impact Award from wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation.
He organises more than 130 work parties across Warwickshire every year, personally volunteers at least three times a week and analyses survey results to show that these and other efforts are making a genuine difference for vulnerable butterflies and moths.
Mike also advises landowners including Jaguar Landover, CEMEX and SUEZ on creating wildlife-friendly spaces.
Mike said: "I love the way Butterfly Conservation use science to direct their conservation work and I follow this example locally.
"I get a special pleasure advising farmers, and I have advised over 70 in the last few years. It gives me a real kick when they phone me up having followed my advice and tell me that the butterfly I said would colonise their land has done so."
This year’s awards, sponsored by Marsh Charitable Trust, were announced as part of a Butterfly Conservation Volunteer Celebration Day at London Wetland Centre on Friday.
