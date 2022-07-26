Award for Rugby doctor who worked tirelessly to vaccinate thousands of people against coronavirus

Clinical lead Dr Norman Byrd was among volunteers, clinicians, support workers and administrative teams to be recognised in the COVID-19 Vaccination Awards.
He received the Clinician of the Year award in the Medicine category for his work at Locke House Vaccination Centre in Rugby.
Dr Byrd made history in June last year when Coventry and Warwickshire's millionth covid vaccination was delivered at the vaccination centre.
Kerry Doughty, Coventry and Warwickshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Lead from the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, said: “It has been fantastic that the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the vaccination programme has been recognised in this way.
“We were delighted to have won in a number of categories and to have received recognition for different aspects of our programme, which really showcases how successfully we have worked as partner organisations across Coventry and Warwickshire.”
Coventry and Warwickshire also won awards in the following categories:
Clinician of the Year (Pharmacy) – Fatma Ladak, Left Hand Grafton House Pharmacy in Alcester – Winner
Clinician of the Year (Allied Health Professional) – Carl Rose, United Reform Church in Nuneaton (Crest Pharmacy Group) – Winner
Clinician of the Year (Nursing) – Justine Whitmore, George Eliot Hospital – Winner
Clinician of the Year (Nursing) – Lorraine Lewis from Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership Trust – Runner up
Almost 400 nominations were received for categories such as Clinician, Volunteer and Vaccinator of the Year, as well as recognition being given to health and care systems for their work with under-served communities and their innovation.
Since the first vaccination was given to then 90-year-old Maggie Keenan at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire in December 2020, more than 2.5 million doses have been delivered in Coventry and Warwickshire, helping to prevent hospitalisations and serious illness from Covid-19.