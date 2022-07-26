Award for Rugby doctor who worked tirelessly to vaccinate thousands of people against coronavirus

Dr Norman Byrd gives the millionth jab at the vaccination centre in Rugby.

Clinical lead Dr Norman Byrd was among volunteers, clinicians, support workers and administrative teams to be recognised in the COVID-19 Vaccination Awards.

He received the Clinician of the Year award in the Medicine category for his work at Locke House Vaccination Centre in Rugby.

Dr Byrd made history in June last year when Coventry and Warwickshire's millionth covid vaccination was delivered at the vaccination centre.

Dr Norman Byrd is pictured with the other Coventry and Warwickshire Covid-19 Vaccination Programme award winners.

Kerry Doughty, Coventry and Warwickshire COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Lead from the Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, said: “It has been fantastic that the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the vaccination programme has been recognised in this way.

“We were delighted to have won in a number of categories and to have received recognition for different aspects of our programme, which really showcases how successfully we have worked as partner organisations across Coventry and Warwickshire.”

Coventry and Warwickshire also won awards in the following categories:

Clinician of the Year (Pharmacy) – Fatma Ladak, Left Hand Grafton House Pharmacy in Alcester – Winner

Clinician of the Year (Allied Health Professional) – Carl Rose, United Reform Church in Nuneaton (Crest Pharmacy Group) – Winner

Clinician of the Year (Nursing) – Justine Whitmore, George Eliot Hospital – Winner

Clinician of the Year (Nursing) – Lorraine Lewis from Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership Trust – Runner up

Almost 400 nominations were received for categories such as Clinician, Volunteer and Vaccinator of the Year, as well as recognition being given to health and care systems for their work with under-served communities and their innovation.