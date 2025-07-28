Award for Rugby volunteers who help people living with dementia

Rugby volunteers who help people living with dementia have received an award.

The Good Times offers free art and craft sessions specifically designed for people living with dementia, with sessions taking place once a month at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum.

Volunteers also visits care homes in the borough to deliver themed sessions inspired by 'reminiscence' boxes containing objects from the museum's social history collection.

At the Benn Hall earlier this month, the team were presented with a Warwickshire CAVA Volunteer Recognition award for services to the borough's community during an event to celebrate the work of volunteers across the borough.

Rachel Coldicott, Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's learning and engagement assistant, joined Rugby Art Gallery and Museum volunteers Katherine Paglinawan and Angela Pearson at the Warwickshire CAVA Volunteer Recognition awards at the Benn Hall.

Warwickshire CAVA provides support for volunteers, organisations, charities and enterprises, working to empower and strengthen communities across the county.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said she was delighted the hard work and dedication of the Good Times' team had been recognised by Warwickshire CAVA.

"Rugby Art Gallery and Museum launched the Good Times project a decade ago with the goal of creating a supportive environment where people living with dementia can socialise, reminisce and, most importantly, have fun," Cllr O'Rourke added.

"Volunteers play a vital role in delivering the project and have been a major part of its success, so I'm thrilled the team's wonderful work has been recognised by CAVA."

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "Rugby's a small town with a big rural community and without the support of volunteers it would be a much poorer place to live.

"We really welcome the recognition of the valuable role this group of volunteers provides, alongside the commitment of Rugby Art Gallery and Museum's staff to help those living with dementia."

For more information visit www.ragm.co.uk/good-times