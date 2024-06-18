Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby woman who took a leap of faith after losing half her business overnight has won an award.

Clare Randall and her husband Martin built up their security business – Stonewall Security Group – over a number of years.

But when the coronavirus hit, they had to fight to survive.

Clare said: “It taught me to never rely on a handful of customers.“We had some large contracts that just stopped at a snap of the government’s fingers when they enforced the first lockdowns. And for a traditional security business that involves guards onsite, with a lockdown in place this created an enormous gap.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clare Randall. Picture: John Cleary.

On the flip side, it presented an opportunity to diversify. And in a moment where many others may have sunk, Stonewall Vaults was born in a bid to safeguard the business and enable it to swim on through the murky waters.

Following great personal sacrifice, Clare decided to sell her house and invested heavily into building her very own state-of-the-art safety deposit box facility.

The gamble paid off.

Now Clare is the proud winner of a Woman Who Achieves Award.

The judges commended her win, declaring: “When COVID hit and business disappeared overnight, many would have perhaps have taken the easy option to close up shop."But Clare developed a new revenue stream with the launch of safety deposit boxes as well as redeveloping their existing security business to differentiate from the competition and create new opportunities. All this resulted in a strong bounce back and a business that continues to grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support local Rugby and Midlands based businesses, Clare dedicated some of her free time delivering first aid training to help up skill and share vital safety knowledge.

The only caveat is that businesses make a donation to her chosen charity in exchange for the training, which is valued at £100 per person.

Clare has taken on the challenge of raising £10,000 for The Myton Hospices this year.