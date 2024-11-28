Award-winning business invests in state-of-the-art equipment

An award-winning ground investigation contractor is laying the foundations for future success after investing in state-of-the-art survey equipment.

Geotechnics Ltd in Torrington Avenue, Coventry, won the Laboratory of the Year title at Lab Innovations’ Awards last year for its UKAS accredited geotechnical laboratory.

The business has its HQ in Coventry along with offices in Chester, Exeter and Leeds and specialises in providing pre-construction, ground investigation data, testing, monitoring and reporting services on UK-wide projects in the water, rail, road, energy, and utilities industries by using the latest technology and equipment.

But with the Government phasing out the 3G wireless mobile telecommunication network in the UK by 2025, the business needed to invest in upgrading its Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) survey equipment.

From the left, Justine Chadwick (CW Growth Hub), Cllr Jim O’Boyle (Coventry City Council), Kierandeep Bal (Coventry City Council), Paul Hayes, Laura Wilson and Rob Webster (all Geotechnics Ltd)

Managing director Paul Hayes contacted Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub to find out if there were any grants available and Account Manager, Justine Chadwick, put the business in touch with Coventry City Council Business Development Advisor, Kierandeep Bal.

That led to Geotechnics receiving a grant of £18,150 to help fund half the cost of the equipment with the business funding the rest, which totalled £36,300.

The grant came via Business Growth West Midlands – Coventry’s SME Capital Grant Programme, which is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Paul explained: “We have relied on our survey equipment for many years, ensuring we know exactly where we are at any given point and, with the 3G network being slowly shut down, we had to look at alternative equipment so that we could continue to provide this service and confidence to our clients.

“We were finding that we were experiencing issues with some sites in the UK as 3G was not supported and we knew we needed to invest in upgrading and buying three new pieces of equipment that would support 4G and 5G technologies.

“The GNSS equipment provides highly accurate positioning data to ensure that specific ground information and data has a fixed starting point for all interested parties to refer to.”

Geotechnics employs 95 staff throughout the UK and its varied client base includes utility and energy businesses, construction firms and international consultancies.

Paul added: “We have diversified in recent years into emerging and growth sectors such as energy and decarbonisation. We are fortunate to have a wonderful knowledgeable team; this coupled with working with enlightened clients that value quality over everything else ensures we continue to prosper.”

Justine Chadwick, Account Manager at Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, said Geotechnics was set-up in 1983 and continues to evolve as one of the largest independent ground contractors in the UK.

“This investment in the GNSS equipment is already improving its productivity and has created one new Graduate Engineer position,” she said.

“Paul and his team are also committed to bringing the next generation through and educating them around the types of careers which could be open to them, which is a great way of providing the next generation of staff with the skills they need.”

Cllr Jim O’Boyle, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Regeneration and Climate Change at Coventry City Council, said: “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to support Geotechnics LTD with this grant. They’re doing really innovative work, diversifying into new sectors including decarbonisation and they are committed to creating new jobs – including new graduate opportunities – so real wins all around.

“Coventry and the wider region is full of innovative businesses that just need that extra bit of support to achieve their ambitions. Geotechnics LTD is a fantastic example of how Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub works with businesses to help them do just that.”