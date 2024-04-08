Award-winning Dog Groomers on Ragley Estate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ragley Estate, near the market town of Alcester, is well-known for being the destination for events and luxury weddings. What is less well-known is that the estate is made up of a number of other separate businesses interests including farming, woodland, butchery retail and holiday properties. There are also a number of properties across the 5,500 acre estate that are let as either residential or businesses premises.

One of these businesses has only recently moved onto the estate. Dog grooming business, Woofs of Wixford, expanded their business and moved into new premises at Arrow, near the Ragley sawmill. Owner Catherine Smith lives locally in Wixford, just a few minutes from the salon, and she and her team of four people – all local to the area – have been operating from the newly refurbished property since September 2023.

Catherine and her team have just been awarded Pet Retailer of the Year 2024 in the category of Pet and Animal Care by Business Awards UK “for their exemplary customer service and commitment to the welfare and happiness of our furry customers (and their owners)”.

Woofs of Wixford premises in the former estate workshop at Ragley Estate

Catherine is City & Guilds Level 3 qualified and a Certified Groomer with the International Certified Master Groomers Association (ICMG). She is also qualified in canine first aid and attends regular seminars to update her knowledge.

The Alcester area has been home for six years, and Catherine lives with her husband and five dogs - a large standard poodle, a miniature poodle, two cockerpoos and a miniature dachshund.

The move to the new premises has allowed the business to expand and invest in upgraded facilities, inside and out. Ragley Estate’s estate management and maintenance team were integral in helping Catherine with her vision, and in refurbishing and setting up the new premises.

“Our move to the Ragley Estate has been received by our customers very well and I am truly grateful to have been given the opportunity to take a lease and have a good working relationship with Ragley.”

The building was previously used as a property maintenance workshop for the Ragley Estate. Will Debenham, the Estate Property Manager from Ragley has been overseeing the works to the property: “It’s been fantastic to breathe new life into this old building, and working with Catherine to ensure it was just right for her particular business. Our estate maintenance team have been hard at work refurbishing both inside and out, providing power and water, and getting it ready for Catherine and the team to make it bespoke to their business.”