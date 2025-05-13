Award-winning R&Co expands with two new appointments
R&Co Communications, which has offices in Leamington Spa and Birmingham, works with clients from across the UK and Europe and saw turnover increase by 39 per cent in 2024.
Now, former journalist Laura Kearns and content account manager Megan Foster have joined the agency, which was named 2024 Small Consultancy of the Year at the Midlands PRCA Dare Awards and has this year been shortlisted in the PRCA’s Medium Consultancy of the Year category.
Laura joins the business as an account manager, bringing with her nearly 15 years of writing and social media knowledge. Her most recent roles include as the editor of Muddy Stilettos Warwickshire and West Midlands, and of the Leamington and Stratford Observers, respectively.
Laura is also the trustee of street dog charity Lucas Helps Dogs and carries out volunteer PR and social media work for a number of animal organisations.
She will be joined at R&Co by Megan, who has joined the team as a content account manager. Megan has five years’ experience of in-house and agency marketing and communications roles and holds a journalism degree.
Megan previously worked as a communications officer at Coventry University and has a wealth of knowledge in copywriting, digital marketing, PR and social media.
R&Co director Peter Robinson said: “We’re proud at R&Co to have a strong team of talented, accomplished professionals who deliver exceptional results – as our award wins and record growth in 2024 will attest.
“Bringing Laura and Megan on board will help R&Co achieve further growth and support in providing expert knowledge in key areas which will benefit both current and future clients. We’re excited to have them part of our award-winning team!”
For more information about R&Co, search for R&Co Communications on social media.