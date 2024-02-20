Award-winning West Midlands PR agency follows record 2023 with two major contract wins

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

R&Co Communications, which has offices in Leamington Spa and Birmingham, has signed new agreements with two of its pillar clients, Wolverhampton-based logistics firm Pallet-Track and West Midlands accountancy firm Prime Accountants Group.

Pallet-Track, which delivers palletised freight across the UK via its 90-plus member network, has engaged R&Co to manage its media relations, paid social media, SEO and PPC output.

Meanwhile, Prime, which has offices in Solihull, Birmingham and Coventry, has inked an agreement for R&Co to provide media relations, organic social media and SEO content.

(L-R) R&Co's Ian Gallagher, Sarah Ross and Peter Robinson at Pallet-Track's 20th anniversary gala

The two new contracts follow a record year where R&Co grew its fee income by more than 30 per cent and added national housebuilder Miller Homes to its client roster, alongside a new agreement with Mars Petcare-owned Linnaeus, one of the UK’s biggest veterinary groups.

Peter Robinson, managing director at R&Co, said: “It has been a deliberate and considered growth strategy to expand our offering by hiring experts in their field, who are delivering the levels of service our clients have become accustomed to over the last four decades.

“By acting as trusted advisors to our clients in all areas of PR and communications, we have been able to grow our existing clients as well as attracting new ones.

“Both Pallet-Track and Prime Accountants Group are hugely-valued clients at R&Co and we’re delighted they have put their confidence in us once again. They both foster a collaborative approach to working together, which delivers excellent results.”

R&Co won Gold for the best healthcare campaign at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Midlands PRide awards last year, while also taking home a Silver award in the same event for best small PR consultancy.

The agency followed this up with multiple nominations in the PRCA Dare and CIPR PRide awards in 2023, and has also been shortlisted for the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce Awards.