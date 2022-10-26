Award-winning writer signs debut mystery thriller when he visits Rugby

Anthony Etherington

An award-winning author will be signing copies of his debut mystery when he visits Rugby.

Anthony Etherington is promoting his book 'Europia' at WH Smith in Market Place on November 5, from 10am – 2pm.

A former shop manager, mental nurse, recruitment and development specialist and drummer, Anthony has written several teleplay pilots and audio plays as well as three feature length dramas.

One of these, Yellow Dragon and the Red Fox, won Best Screenplay awards at the European Independent Film Festival and The International Film Festival of Wales in 2014.

Anthony, who lives in Kenilworth, said: “Europia was originally inspired by friends’ experiences of internet dating. Most made light of the challenges and risks involved, stressing the steps they took to ensure their safety. That said, despite some enjoyable and fun-filled encounters, few relationships that went beyond a first meeting survived more than a few months.”