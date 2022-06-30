Awards celebrating women in business in Warwickshire and beyond gets new men's category

Woman Who Awards founder, Sandra Garlick MBE celebrates women in business nationally and her own women’s network is expanding nationwide. Her mission is still important to shine a light on female role models. Photo supplied

An awards event that celebrates women in business in Warwickshire and beyond has a new men’s category this year.

‘I Am A Man Who Achieves’ is a new category in the Woman Who Awards, which is being held at Coombe Abbey on July 1.

Woman Who Awards founder, Sandra Garlick MBE, said: “The chosen male finalists are renowned for recognising female entrepreneurs as the real deal and treating them accordingly.”

‘I Am a Man Who Achieves’ finalists include John Cleary of John Cleary Photography, Mark Harris of PJL Financial Services, Ian O’Donnell of Real Point Design, Lee Osborne of Federation of Small Businesses, Dave Sharpe, MC and BBC Broadcaster.

As well as guest speakers there will also be a raffle at the awards ceremony. The proceeds raised from the event will be given to help Ukrainian families.