Awards for 'true blue' Rugby schoolgirl who dreams of playing football for England

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A schoolgirl from Rugby who dreams of playing football for England has scored two awards.

Eliza Houghton, 10, has been recognised for her football and fundraising skills.

Coventry City Women & Girls FC under 10’s Reds named her Junior Club President for her fantastic fundraising work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She’s also top goal scorer and Manager’s Player of the Year.

Eliza with one of her awards.

Naomi Issitt, who set up a defibrillator appeal in memory of her 18-year-old son Jamie, praised Eliza for her efforts.

The Our Jay Foundation founder said: “This amazing young lady worked so hard with her mum to raise funds for OurJay pitchside defibrillators for two of the football teams she plays for.

“Eliza and her mum Danielle decided they wanted to make both her Saturday and Sunday football teams a little bit heart safer. So, they held some number raffles and managed to raise funds towards two handheld defibrillators and Our Jay Foundation donated the rest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, Rugby Borough under 10s Jungle Cats & Coventry City Girls under 10’s Reds have these vital pieces of equipment with them at all their games.

Eliza with her football award.

“Well done Eliza and Danielle Edwards. You’re both very special people.”

Eliza parents Danielle and Robert said: “We so proud of Eliza.”