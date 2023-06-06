‘Awe-inspiring and stimulating’ Rugby nursery achieves Outstanding Ofsted rating

“Every member of our team is committed to delivering the highest quality of early years care and education, to ensure we give every child the very best start in life.”

Staff and children at an ‘awe-inspiring and stimulating’ nursery in Rugby are buzzing after their latest Ofsted inspection.

Busy Bees Rugby, in Rodney Close, was was judged to be ‘Outstanding’ in all areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The inspector noted that children ‘flourish’ and are ‘excited to attend’, forming strong bonds with friends and staff and feeling ‘safe, secure and confident’.

Staff and children at Busy Bees.

Centre director Natalie Hall said: “We are very excited to have secured an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted report. Every member of our team is committed to delivering the highest quality of early years care and education, to ensure we give

every child the very best start in life.”

The nursery received praise for preparing children well to start school and providing ‘outstanding’ communication and language development, with a ‘love for reading’ embedded throughout the nursery.

A strong settling in process and ‘in-depth handover information supports children to settle and progress’ as they move rooms through the nursery. There are abundant opportunities for children to develop their independence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An ‘ambitious’ curriculum builds on children’s personal interests and experiences, ensuring ‘children are always engaged in purposeful play and make excellent progress from their starting points’.

Parents told the inspector that ‘passionate’ staff go ‘above and beyond’ to support children and that the nursery is ‘extremely inclusive’.

The partnership with parents is described by the inspector as outstanding, with families welcomed into nursery at regular intervals to discuss their child’s progress.

Children with Special Educational Needs (SEND) make ‘excellent progress’, receiving the extra support required to succeed in their learning and development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Children learn that their differences are ‘superpowers’ and respect each other and adults, with behaviour described as ‘exemplary’.

A wealth of resources helps children to develop their physical skills ‘exceptionally well’, and they enjoy joining in ‘inspiring and engaging activities’ such as yoga.

To view the full report, visit https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50218615 For more information on the nursery, visit https://www.busybeeschildcare.co.uk/nursery/rugby