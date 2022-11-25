Sessions aim to reduce loneliness, improve well-being, tackle ageism and unite local communities

Residents Phyllis and Muriel enjoy a cuddle with 10-month-old Elliott.

Young visitors are spreading smiles at a Rugby care home.

Songs & Smiles is a new project taking place at Anya Court Care Home.

Sessions take place every Wednesday to bring together tots, their parents and residents for music, movement, singing and the chance to develop long-lasting friendships.

Muriel enjoys a cuddle with baby Chester

Each session lasts around an hour, with the main activity followed by refreshments and a meet and mingle with residents and the care team.

The purpose of the activity is to reduce loneliness, improve well-being, tackle ageism and unite local communities through joyful intergenerational activities.

Speaking after the session, lifestyles leader Sue Mitchell said: “It has been so great introducing Songs & Smiles to the residents here at Anya Court.

"Already we can see how much the residents love it, by the end of each session, residents are smiling ear to ear and not wanting it to end. It is so lovely to see the relationships grow between the residents, parents, and the children.”

Louise Goulden, Founder and CEO of The Together Project, added: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing Songs & Smiles to Anya Court. Seeing the beaming faces of residents, babies and parents is nothing short of magical and we can’t wait for next week.”

The next session is on Wednesday (November 30) at Anya Court in Dunchurch Road at 11am.

