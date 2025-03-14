"Batteries caused three fires in Rugby’s bin lorries": New kerbside collection launched

A new kerbside collection for batteries and small electricals is being launched in Rugby.

Last year, batteries caused three fires in Rugby’s bin lorries, putting crews and vehicles at risk.

So, Global Recycling Day on March 18 sees Rugby Borough Council launch a new service.

It will make it easier for residents to dispose of these items safely. They will be collected at the same time as their usual black refuse and blue-lid recycling bin collections. Residents can leave their used batteries and broken electrical items on top of their black refuse or blue-lid recycling bins on their normal collection day. Electrical items must be placed inside a loosely tied carrier bag, and batteries must be packaged separately in their own bag.

Cllr Alison Livesey.

Collection crews will collect small electrical items such as mobile phones, remote controls, and small kitchen appliances such as kettles and toasters, but will not accept large electrical items or hazardous waste. Larger items can be taken to the nearest recycling centre as usual.

Each year, the UK throws away more than 100,000 tons of e-waste, making it one of the fastest growing waste streams, despite around 75 per cent of this being recyclable and containing valuable metals such as gold, copper and lithium. Proper disposal also helps prevent harmful substances from polluting the environment.

Cllr Alison Livesey, Rugby Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Operations and Traded Services, said: “I am delighted we are launching this service on Global Recycling Day. Rugby Borough Council is committed to increasing the borough’s recycling rates and improving how we manage our waste.

“By making it easier to dispose of batteries and small electrical items, we are not only protecting our environment but also preventing potential hazards and protecting our bin crews from fires which can be caused by batteries in the general waste.

"A new refuse lorry costs hundreds of thousands of pounds, but no amount of money can replace a life.”

Cllr Sam Edwards, Rugby Borough Council Liberal Democrat Group spokesperson for Operations and Traded Services, said: "I fully support a new kerbside collection service for used batteries and small electrical items."

By participating in this new collection service, residents will be helping to reduce the environmental impact of e-waste and contributing to a safer, cleaner community.

For more information, visit https://www.rugby.gov.uk/w/battery-and-electricals-recycling-collections