Battery technology and manufacturing company launches its first UK office in Warwick

A European battery technology and manufacturing company has launched its first UK office in Warwick as part of its global expansion plan.

InoBat has launched an office located at the University of Warwick Science Park’s Warwick Innovation Centre.

The start-up company, headquartered in Slovakia, has around 60 employees, ten of which are based at the new UK office, which has plans to scale up quickly.

Jane Talbot, manager of the Warwick Innovation Centre, and Paul Hancock, chief financial officer of InoBat. Photo supplied

The business designs, develops and manufactures advanced battery cells for electric vehicles, working with clients in the aviation, premium automotive, light commercial vehicle and bus industries.

The company has been selected to create batteries for six-seater electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles which will be used to fly passengers from city to city.

It has already created the battery cells and had them independently tested for both performance and safety.

The UK office will support the company’s UK and European operations, while also focusing further growth as it looks to target markets in the USA and South Asia.

Paul Hancock, chief financial officer of InoBat, said: “We’re extremely pleased to launch our first UK office.

“The automotive industry has an incredibly strong presence in the Midlands, so it made sense for us to expand into the area.

“Warwick Innovation Centre provides us with a central location, with tier one OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) JLR, Rolls Royce, Arrival and Lotus as well as a number of other key industry businesses located nearby, and we will benefit from the region’s strong supply chains. It will also help facilitate our UK growth plans.

"The current team has a wealth of experience from their time working at OEMs including Nissan, Aston Martin, Rolls Royce, McLaren, JLR, WAE and Ricardo, all of which will support our success.

“We are working on a number of exciting and innovative projects that will require us to expand and build large-scale gigafactories over the coming years.”

Jane Talbot, manager of the Warwick Innovation Centre, said: “We are very pleased to welcome InoBat and support the business as it continues to grow in the UK and beyond. “It is an extremely innovative company working at the cutting edge of the industry and we look forward to seeing the business capitalise on its success.