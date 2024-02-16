Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here’s your chance to shine at Rugby Theatre.

Auditions are taking place for forthcoming shows, including its prestigious Youth Project, which this year will be the romantic comedy Legally Blonde: The Musical.

Packed full of catchy songs and big dance numbers, Legally Blonde follows fashionista Elle Woods, who enrols at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend, and manages to defy expectations while staying true to her delightfully pink personality.

The stars of Grease outside Rugby Theatre. Picture: Martin Pulley.

Taking place over the summer holidays, Rugby Theatre’s Youth Project is open to budding actors, singers and dancers aged between 10 and 21, who put together a high-quality show after just ten days of rehearsals, guided by a West End director.

Legally Blonde will be the Henry Street venue’s 25th Youth Project, following on from Grease: The Musical last year, which sold out every night.

Auditions take place on Sunday, February 25 and no previous experience is necessary. For youngsters who don’t want to be on stage, there’s also the opportunity to be involved behind the scenes, in props, scenery, lighting and costume (minimum age for backstage/tech areas is 14).

For adults, auditions start with the modern classic A Streetcar Named Desire (auditions Sunday, February 18).

This is followed by a stage adaption of Thomas Hardy’s Far From The Madding Crowd (Saturday, March 2) and Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s Tell Me On A Sunday, about an English woman who journeys to America looking for love (auditions Saturday, March 9).