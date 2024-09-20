Bear-y cute: Welcome Break teddy raises money for Macmillan Cancer Support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Welcome Break has launched a new teddy bear, for sale in all UK service areas to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support’s essential work.

The teddy bear will be sold exclusively in WHSmith stores within Welcome Break service areas, with all profits going to the charity, which provides services for people living with cancer at every stage of their cancer experience including emotional, practical, physical, and financial support.

The soft and fluffy teddy bear named Douglas is the perfect companion on any long car journeys, so Welcome Break encourages families travelling this summer to pick one up from any of their WHSmith stores during stop offs, available from Friday 13th September.

Becky Ettinger, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Macmillan said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of Douglas, the Macmillan Bear, now available at Welcome Break locations across the country. Each purchase of Douglas plays a vital role in supporting Macmillan's mission to be there for those impacted by cancer, and we extend our deepest gratitude to Welcome Break for their unwavering partnership. These adorable bears are more than just a keepsake—they represent Macmillan being by your side when you need it the most. I personally can't wait to visit a Welcome Break and bring one home.”

Nicola Marshall, People Director at Welcome Break said: “We’re proud to launch the partnership between Welcome Break and Macmillan with Douglas the teddy bear, which will not only raise money for their vital work but bring comfort to children on long journeys in the car.”

Welcome Break began their partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support in 2023 as part of the Welcome Break Charitable Fund, with a commitment to supporting those affected by cancer. Team members have taken part in fundraising activities and donated over 600 care packages to local hospitals in partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support since last year.

For anyone concerned about cancer or their care, Macmillan is at the end of the phone and online to provide vital support. Call the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00 or visit macmillan.org.uk.