Beat January blues with free night of comedy at newly-refurbished Kilsby pub

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 17:16 BST
A night of free comedy is being served up at a newly-refurbished pub in Kilsby.

The George at Kilsby, the pub-restaurant that is known for its Mediterranean and Asian flavours, is holding its first comedy night on Tuesday, January 21.

Guests can enjoy the stand-up show featuring four comedians while tucking into Mexican small plates or dishes from the la carte menu.

Space for the free show – at 7pm – with headline act Stephen Carlin, plus Matthew Baylis, Ben Bridgeman and compere Demitris Deech is limited, so chef-patron Harishankar Krishnamurphy is advising people to arrive early.

Get stuck into a night of good food and comedy with one of the guests Stephen Carlin.
Get stuck into a night of good food and comedy with one of the guests Stephen Carlin.

He said: “We’re excited to be celebrating the launch of our new foodie themes and events calendar with a free stand-up comedy night.

"Seats will be given on a first come first served basis, so people should come down early to secure a seat and enjoy a drink or bite to eat. The kitchen will be open after the performance too for our full menu or our Mexican small plates specials.

“We’re going to be welcoming some big-name comedians to The George at Kilsby and The Old Lion at Harborough Magna throughout 2025, but if stand-up isn’t people’s thing, we also have painting and cookery classes, speed dating and a good old pub quiz every month.”

