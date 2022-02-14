Beauty salon owners in Leamington and Warwick have been shortlisted for national awards

Katy Mckeown (left), owner of Ti Amo Bella Professional Beauty in Leamington, and Danielle Doyle (right), who owns Beauty Obsession in Warwick, are both in the running for Lash Stylist of the year 2022.

Two local beauty salon owners are in the running for national awards.

Both entered the UK Hair and Beauty Awards and have now been shortlisted in the same category.

Katy has also been shortlisted in The Lash Awards for Best Volume Set 2022.

"I am proud to announce I have been shortlisted as a finalist for both awards," said Katy.

"After such a struggle for everyone in the industry over the past two years I'm delighted to have been shortlisted and would like to thank my clients, family and friends for all of their support in me getting this far!"

Danielle said: "I have been in the industry for six years self employed and with opening my own salon in Warwick in October 2021, this is a massive achievement to find out I have been shortlisted in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards in the Lash Stylist of the year 2022 category.

“I genuinely believe self-belief and hard work will always earn you success.”