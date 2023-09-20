Bell rings out for Rugby's brand new school
The first days are being chalked up at a brand new school in Rugby this week.
Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke joined TV celebrity Waffle the Wonder Dog to officially open The Griffin Primary at Eden Park on Monday.
She declared the school open before Waffle waltzed off with the cutting ribbon.
Headteacher, Alison Hine, said: “It is such a pleasure to have finally opened the doors of The Griffin Primary School to our
wonderful Nursery and Reception children who have all made a fantastic start to school.”
Teresa Mpofu, the Headteacher at Lawrence Sheriff School, The Griffin’s sponsor school and Peter Kent, the Chair of Trustees also attended along with Warwickshire County Council’s Education Capital, Sufficiency, and Admissions Lead Commissioners and the pupils and families of the school.