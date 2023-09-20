Register
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Bell rings out for Rugby's brand new school

“It is such a pleasure to have finally opened the doors of The Griffin Primary School to our wonderful Nursery and Reception children who have all made a fantastic start to school”
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 20th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first days are being chalked up at a brand new school in Rugby this week.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke joined TV celebrity Waffle the Wonder Dog to officially open The Griffin Primary at Eden Park on Monday.

She declared the school open before Waffle waltzed off with the cutting ribbon.

Most Popular
The new school opened its doors on Monday.The new school opened its doors on Monday.
The new school opened its doors on Monday.

Headteacher, Alison Hine, said: “It is such a pleasure to have finally opened the doors of The Griffin Primary School to our

wonderful Nursery and Reception children who have all made a fantastic start to school.”

Teresa Mpofu, the Headteacher at Lawrence Sheriff School, The Griffin’s sponsor school and Peter Kent, the Chair of Trustees also attended along with Warwickshire County Council’s Education Capital, Sufficiency, and Admissions Lead Commissioners and the pupils and families of the school.

Related topics:RugbyMaggie O'Rourke