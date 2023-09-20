“It is such a pleasure to have finally opened the doors of The Griffin Primary School to our wonderful Nursery and Reception children who have all made a fantastic start to school”

The first days are being chalked up at a brand new school in Rugby this week.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O’Rourke joined TV celebrity Waffle the Wonder Dog to officially open The Griffin Primary at Eden Park on Monday.

She declared the school open before Waffle waltzed off with the cutting ribbon.

The new school opened its doors on Monday.

Headteacher, Alison Hine, said: “It is such a pleasure to have finally opened the doors of The Griffin Primary School to our

wonderful Nursery and Reception children who have all made a fantastic start to school.”