Bellway site manager in Nuneaton wins prestigious industry award

Site manager Sam Watson, who has won a NHBC Pride in the Job Quality Award for his work at Bellway’s Yew Tree Park development in Nuneaton.

The site manager at Bellway’s Yew Tree Park development in Nuneaton has been recognised for the quality of his work with a coveted national award.

Sam Watson, 33, from Solihull, has secured a Quality Award in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition.

He was among only 450winners selected from a pool of more than 8,000 site managers whose developments have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year, placing him among an elite group within the industry.

This is the secondPride in the Job Quality Award that Sam has won during his five-year career as a site manager.

Sam started his career in the building industry as an apprentice carpenter but, after qualifying, switched to a role in management.

He said: “That change in direction in my career has paved the way for my success today. My bosses saw something in me and tapped into it. I am glad they did because I love being a site manager, leading a team helping to create a development of the highest quality.

“This is my second Quality Award at Bellway after winning one at Royal Park, also in Nuneaton, so it’s good to be able to show that I can reproduce excellence at more than one site. When the NHBC email came through to tell me I had won, I was with my contracts manager Will Graham and we went out onto the site and shook hands with everyone to thank them and to celebrate the news.

“I am lucky to be leading a great team here and know I can turn to my assistant site manager Luke O’Brien for help. I can delegate tasks to him knowing that he will do a first-class job and I don’t have to worry about that aspect of the programme. It works really well and this award is proof of that.”

The Pride in the Job awards involve a rigorous process including spot checks on the day-to-day running of a site. Each site manager is assessed across six key areas which are consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Samand the other Quality Award winners will go forward to the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be announced this autumn.

Nick Edmond,Construction Director for BellwayWest Midlands, said: “As you can see from the number of sites that are judged nationally, winning this award is no mean feat. The NHBC Quality Award is recognition of a job very well done and is universally respected throughout the construction industry as a mark of distinction.

“Samand his site team should be incredibly proud of this achievement. It is a real testament to their hard work, commitment and attention to detail not to mention the extremely high standards that we set for ourselves throughout the business.”